1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
University of Idaho Murders
Submit A News Tip
Videos
Live Stream
You Tube
News
Treasure Valley
Magic Valley
Idaho News
Education
National
World
Sports
Vallow Daybell Trial
In Your Neighborhood
Downtown Boise
Southeast Boise
West Boise
North End
East End
West End
Boise Airport
Boise Bench
Burley
Caldwell
Eagle
Foothills
Garden City
Jerome
Kuna
North Meridian
South Meridian
Nampa
South Boise
Star
Twin Falls
Valley County
Wood River Valley
Idaho Backroads
50th Anniversary
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Allergy Report
Climate and Environment
Wildfires
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Community
Community Baby Shower
Food
Lifestyle
Toys for Tots
Walk to End Alzheimers
Hispanic Heritage
Financial Fitness
Business News
Dont Waste Your Money
Money
Finding Hope
Idaho Back Roads
Made in Idaho
Shine A Light
Healthier Together
America Forward
Things to Do
Contests
Photo Galleries
Photos
TV Listings
TV Listings - KIVI
TV Listings - KSAW
About Us
Contact Us
Idaho News 6 Staff
Advertise with Us
Station Tours
Careers
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Treasure Valley
Magic Valley
In Your Neighborhood
50th Anniversary
Weather
Traffic
News
Contests
Quick links...
Treasure Valley
Magic Valley
In Your Neighborhood
50th Anniversary
Weather
Traffic
News
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Caldwell
Caldwell
Dome-shaped church visible from I-84 could be torn down
Vania Campos
7:15 AM, Jan 26, 2024
Caldwell
Melba Valley Museum to make upgrades following the approval of a grant
Vania Campos
2:47 PM, Jan 25, 2024
Caldwell
Elevate Academy hosts first Community Health Day
Vania Campos
1:46 PM, Jan 24, 2024
Caldwell
Caldwell veteran to receive specially adapted home
Vania Campos
6:43 PM, Jan 20, 2024
Caldwell
Elevate Charter School resumes class after threat forces evacuation
Jeremy Downing – Assistant News Director
12:34 PM, Jan 19, 2024
Caldwell
How the snow is affecting residents living in subdivisions
Vania Campos
5:56 PM, Jan 18, 2024
Caldwell
Meals on Wheels in Caldwell pushes through the snow to deliver meals
Vania Campos
5:10 PM, Jan 17, 2024
Caldwell
Priorities for clearing snow in Canyon County
Vania Campos
7:44 PM, Jan 16, 2024
Caldwell
Two car fires in Caldwell following snowstorm
Cooper McCauley
11:56 AM, Jan 14, 2024
Caldwell
Ice Skating lessons at the Indian Creek Plaza Ice Ribbon
Vania Campos
5:14 PM, Jan 12, 2024
Caldwell
Unused winter gear and donations needed at local Caldwell shelter
Vania Campos
4:49 PM, Jan 11, 2024
Caldwell
Caldwell man recognizes importance in helping neighbors this winter
Vania Campos
4:43 PM, Jan 11, 2024
Caldwell
Vallivue School District holding a virtual learning day on Friday
KIVI Staff
4:38 PM, Jan 11, 2024
Caldwell
West Valley Humane Society continues renovations as animals are on standby
Vania Campos
5:33 PM, Jan 08, 2024
Caldwell
Caldwell jewelry store "robbed by force"
Cooper McCauley
3:20 PM, Dec 31, 2023
Caldwell
Start a new tradition by welcoming the new year with an elbow drop
Vania Campos
6:19 PM, Dec 29, 2023
Caldwell
Grab your friends and family for a night of disco... but silent
Vania Campos
5:14 PM, Dec 28, 2023
Caldwell
Caldwell Fire Department provides tips to keep you and your pets safe
Vania Campos
6:50 PM, Dec 27, 2023
Caldwell
Indian Creek Plaza ice ribbon is still open
Vania Campos
7:03 PM, Dec 26, 2023
Caldwell
Holiday Tragedy: house fire burns part of Caldwell home
Isaiah Sharp
9:03 PM, Dec 25, 2023
Caldwell
Caldwell police are ramping up patrol this holiday season as people celebrate
Vania Campos
4:02 PM, Dec 22, 2023
Caldwell
Missing woman from Caldwell has been found
Jeremy Downing – Assistant News Director
2:33 PM, Dec 22, 2023
Caldwell
Caldwell Chief of Police explains what "gang-related activity" means
Vania Campos
8:58 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Caldwell
Caldwell Police Department competes in local food drive
Vania Campos
6:18 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Caldwell
USPS shipping deadlines are fast approaching for the holiday season
Vania Campos
5:57 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Caldwell
Labrador orders re-count of ballots for Caldwell General Obligation Bond
4:03 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Caldwell
Parking may not be free in downtown Caldwell
Alexander Huddleston
10:04 AM, Nov 22, 2023
Caldwell
Creating the skate ribbon for Winter Wonderland takes a team effort in Caldwell
Steve Dent
10:42 AM, Nov 18, 2023
Caldwell
Idaho Women Veterans Memorial is one step closer to completing honorary statue
Roland Beres
11:31 AM, Nov 14, 2023
Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights