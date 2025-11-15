Caldwell divided after leaked memo: Mayor-elect, supporter, city leaders respond

CALDWELL, Idaho — Reaction continues to build in Caldwell after a leaked voice memo revealed Mayor-Elect Eric Phillips discussing plans to fire Police Chief Rex Ingram — comments that appear to contradict what he told Idaho News 6 publicly during a post-election interview just minutes earlier.

Now, residents, city leaders, former candidates, and the sitting mayor are weighing in on what the recording means for the future of city leadership.

The memo, which Phillips recorded shortly after the election, was mistakenly sent to former city council candidate Carlos Hernández. In the 3-minute message, Phillips said he intended to “look at all the things and fire his a** anyways,” referring to Police Chief Ingram. The memo was sent less than an hour after Phillips told Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis that he would “review all the facts” before making any decisions once sworn in.

Phillips later issued a written statement acknowledging the recording, calling it “a candid moment of frustration” but arguing the comments reflect legitimate concerns he has heard from Caldwell residents.

A recall organizer says Phillips’ leaked comments reflect community frustrations

Among the strongest reactions came from Jim Hollis, the Caldwell resident who previously led a recall effort against Mayor Jarom Wagoner and four city council members. While the recall did not succeed, Hollis remains an outspoken critic of city leadership — particularly Police Chief Rex Ingram.

Hollis said he supports what Phillips said in the leaked memo.

“I voted the way I voted, and I led the recall because Chief Ingram needs to be gone,” Hollis told Idaho News 6. “If Eric Phillips made a mistake and sent something to the wrong guy, so be it — it’s the truth. And we all hope he does it.” Hollis said he believes Caldwell residents have long been frustrated with what he describes as mistakes and leadership issues inside City Hall.

Mayor Jarom Wagoner: Leaders must “gather all the information” before deciding

Sitting Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner, who appointed Chief Ingram when he took office, offered a more measured response. Speaking exclusively with Idaho News 6, Wagoner said leadership changes are not uncommon when new administrations take over — but added that elected officials should avoid making personnel decisions before reviewing the full set of facts.

“You want to work with the people who are there, but there will be natural turnover,” Wagoner said.“To be honest, it breaks my heart. You’ve got to get all the information gathered. And that’s what makes it so difficult — really, none of these people have all the information. Not even the mayor-elect has all that information until he’s sworn in.” Wagoner emphasized that decisions involving department heads require careful review and that incoming leaders often lack full access to internal documents, legal records, and personnel files until after taking office.

The recipient of the memo says the comments were alarming

The memo was sent to Carlos Hernández, who ran for city council this year. Hernández told Idaho News 6 he was shocked when he heard Phillips’ tone and the language he used.

“When I received the message, I was in shock. I had to actually listen to it a few times because how he was speaking was not how we ever communicated,” Hernández said.“After evaluating what he said, it turned into disappointment and sadness.” Hernández said he believed Phillips had campaigned on transparency and responsible leadership, and that the memo raised questions about whether he intends to follow proper processes.

"If this Eric Phillips, the one who sent me the voicemail, is the one who is going to be taking the mayoral seat, I do not believe that he should be in that position, and he should resign, because that is not the type of leader that Caldwell needs or Caldwell deserves," he said. Hernández said predetermined decisions about firing city officials — especially before gaining access to personnel records — risk undermining community trust.

Chief Ingram says memo is “troubling” but plans to continue leading

Chief Rex Ingram has not yet commented on the latest developments, but earlier in the week, he responded to the release of the memo.

“In my opinion, the voice memo made by Caldwell Mayor-Elect Eric Phillips is troubling and speaks for itself,” Ingram said. “There is no excuse or amount of explanation that can temper the plain meaning of Mr. Phillips’ voice memo.” Ingram said he would continue leading the Caldwell Police Department “to the best of my ability” and expressed willingness to work with Phillips after he takes office in January.

Phillips defends his comments as part of broader concerns about leadership

In his written statement, Phillips said he accepts responsibility for the recording but insisted it reflects legitimate worries about ongoing lawsuits, internal reports, and concerns he says have been raised by residents.

Phillips referenced four lawsuits and a tort claim involving the city, an affidavit alleging issues surrounding a school resource officer position, and an internal report he says recommended Ingram’s termination. Idaho News 6 is working to independently verify those claims.

Phillips also emphasized that the Caldwell City Council — not the mayor — has the final authority over appointed officials and that he cannot make personnel decisions until he is sworn in on January 5, 2026.

What’s next

Phillips will take office in January, inheriting a city already divided over his comments and the future of the police department.

Community members like Hollis have urged quick action, while others — including Mayor Wagoner — say Phillips should wait until he has full access to city records before making any decisions.

Read Mayor-Elect Eric Phillips' full statement below, which was shared with Idaho News 6 following repeated requests for comment:

A private voice message of mine was unintentionally sent to the wrong person and later released to the media. I understand that a short clip without context can raise questions, and I take responsibility for my words. It was a candid moment of frustration, but it also reflects serious concerns I have heard repeatedly from the people of Caldwell.

Over the past year, I have seen enough to know that these concerns are not imaginary. I have a signed affidavit stating that Rex Ingram withheld an SRO position from the Caldwell School District until I was removed from my Director of Safety role. That led to students being without a crucial safety measure in place. I have reviewed the four lawsuits against the City and a notice of tort claim that resulted so far in payouts of approximately $150,000 and $400,000, with three additional lawsuits still pending. This is not about one bad day or one leaked voice message; this is about a pattern that has cost taxpayers money and eroded trust.

I am also aware that this administration is sitting on the Doug Plass report – which substantiated significant behavioral issues and led to the recommendation from Shelli Boggie that Rex Ingram be terminated in early 2024. Instead of following Ms. Boggie’s recommendation to terminate Rex Ingram, Shelli was let go and Rex remained. That full Plass report was not provided to the City Council and sections were omitted from the final report that was provided to the Council. When a mayor withholds or edits critical information from the council it prevents the governing body from doing its job. That failure to act and to be transparent helped bring this administration to an end. The voters saw it, understood it, and responded decisively.

The people of Caldwell spoke overwhelmingly in this election. They made it clear that they want change, accountability, and honest leadership. I was elected to bring that change, not to look the other way.

At the same time, there are rules and processes I must respect. The City Council, not the mayor, makes the final decisions on appointed officials, and I fully support that system of checks and balances. I do not take office until January 5, 2026, and until then I cannot make decisions about any appointed official.

What I can do, and what I am committed to doing as mayor, is conducting a full, fact-driven review of these issues. I will follow the processes in place, examine the record, and provide the City Council with complete and accurate information so they can make informed decisions. My commitment is to fact and law, not rumor or politics.

My goal has always been, and will continue to be, making sure every department in Caldwell earns the trust of the people we serve. That means transparency, accountability, and clear expectations for everyone, including me.

Respectfully,

Eric Phillips

Listen to the full voice memo below

"I'm gonna fire his a**": Caldwell mayor-elect voice memo released due to mistaken text

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.