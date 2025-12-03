Caldwell welcomes back Light the World Giving Machines for the second time

CALDWELL, Idaho — A new tradition continues to grow in Caldwell as the community gathered to welcome back the Light the World Giving Machine initiative for its second year in Downtown Caldwell.

Hundreds of residents and visitors packed the downtown area to celebrate the return of the unique vending machine that dispenses opportunities to help local charities.

"Cause it's more than money it's heart. That's what the Giving Machine is all about," said MC Dee Sarton.

The machine allows donors to select specific items their contributions will provide, from diapers and blankets to meals for those in need. All proceeds benefit local charities across the county and valley.

Mayor Jarom Wagoner emphasized the machine's ability to connect the community with people they may never meet.

"It gives us the opportunity, it gives us the chance to bless people and you have the ability to change their lives for the better," Wagoner said.

Gayann DeMordaunt, Metro Lead with Light the World Giving Machine, highlighted the impact of the participating organizations.

"These are life-changing charities that we have in the machines this year," DeMordaunt said.

"We like to say that people on both sides of the vending machine are blessed."

The initiative addresses critical needs in the community during the holiday season.

"We don't want anyone to go hungry or go without a roof over their head during this season. So we ask and invite people to give generously, because there is such a need right now," DeMordaunt said.

The Light the World Giving Machines will remain in Downtown Caldwell from December 2 through December 15.

