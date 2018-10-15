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Idaho News 6 Team
Senior Reporters
Roland Beres
Roland Beres was an anchor in Boise in the '90s. He spent ten years at a station in Madison, Wisconsin, and returned to Boise in 2011 to work for KIVI.
Riley Shoemaker
Riley Shoemaker is a Senior Reporter at Idaho News 6, where she covers politics, government accountability, education, criminal justice and the stories that impact Idahoans every day.
Weather
Scott Dorval
Scott Dorval, Idaho News 6's Chief Meteorologist, has worked both behind and in front of cameras since the early ‘80s | "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist" American Meteorological Society.
Sophia Cruz
Sophia Cruz joined Idaho News 6 in January of 2024, relocating from Austin, TX to the Treasure Valley!
Isaiah Sharp
Isaiah Sharp joined the Idaho News 6 team in February 2022 after living in the State of Washington for almost 8 years.
Neighborhood Reporters
Steve Dent
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to spotlighting stories and adventures from the Backroads of Idaho.
Allie Triepke
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Boise State University, Garden City, and Northwest Boise, as well as Boise's North, East and West Ends.
Keith Burrell
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Nampa.
Lorien Nettleton
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Brady Caskey
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from South, Southeast, and West Boise, as well as Kuna.
Joey Martin
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from the Magic Valley and Twin Falls.
Victoria Rodriguez
I'm the Idaho News 6 reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Canyon County.
Greenlee Clark
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Star, Eagle, and Emmett.
Sahana Patel
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Downtown Boise, the Boise Bench, and Mountain Home.
Norma James
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Caldwell.
Kalkidan Meyer
I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Meridian.
Managers
Kelsie Rose – Executive Producer
Kelsie Rose is an Executive Producer at Idaho News 6.
Karen Lehr – Executive Reporter
Karen has been with the Idaho News 6 team for more than a decade, moving to Boise from Florida in 2013.
Kate Jacobson
Kate Jacobson is the Assignment Desk Manager at Idaho News 6.
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