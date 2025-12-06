Centennial Band keeps both music and community alive decades after Idaho’s centennial

CALDWELL, Idaho — After the final bell rings at Jefferson Junior High School, the band room doesn’t fall silent. Instead, it fills with the sound of brass, woodwinds and laughter as the Centennial Band begins rehearsal.

The musicians who file in aren’t students. They’re retirees, working professionals and lifelong players who simply love to perform.

“It’s fabulous to be able to play my instrument at this advanced age… it’s a huge privilege,” said band member Cathy Eells.

The Centennial Band was formed in 1990 during Idaho’s state centennial celebration. As part of the festivities, a train carrying state dignitaries — including U.S. Sen. Steve Symms — traveled across Idaho, stopping in cities along the route. Communities were encouraged to greet the train, and Caldwell was the only one that assembled a full band.

“Our band started in 1990 when Idaho celebrated its state centennial,” said original member Leora Summers. “They put together a band, and we were the only community that had a band greet the train. I’ve been in the band since 1990.”

Summers is one of three current members who have played with the group since its first year. She says the band continues to feel more like a family than an ensemble.

“This group is fabulous. I fit right in,” said member Mary Pulson.

The band now blends generations and musical backgrounds, something members say keeps the group evolving.

“This band is using a fusion of modern music and modern stylistic influences over the old,” said member Mikel Bartol. “We blend the old generation with the new generation.”

As the group prepares for its Christmas concert Monday night, several musicians say the season carries special meaning. Pulson, for example, plays a bassoon with nearly a century of history.

“My grandfather played it in the Omaha Symphony,” she said. “He purchased it in 1920 for a hundred dollars, which was a lot back then.”

For Bartol, the joy comes from seeing the audience connect across ages.

“Sometimes I look out and see four generations of family listening to the same music,” he said. “It keeps the community alive, and I really enjoy that.”

If you want to catch the Caldwell Centennial Band’s “A Merry Christmas” concert, the group will perform at the Caldwell High School auditorium Monday at 7:30 p.m.

