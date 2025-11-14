CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho football team secured a major win and at least a share of the Frontier Conference title, setting up momentum for their playoff run.

After dominating then-eighth-ranked Carroll College on the road last weekend, the Yotes say the victory was the definition of a complete performance and the spark they needed heading into the postseason.

"Against Carroll— that was kind of the epitome of a team win, just top to bottom. It was really cool," safety Tanner Steele said.

Running back Rylie Byington described the feeling as uplifting, especially knowing they're heading to the playoffs with that momentum.

Players say it wasn't just the win, but the mindset that made the difference.

"We've talked about entitlement a lot in practices leading up into this week, as far as you know, we're entitled to nothing," Steele said.

WATCH TO SEE WHAT PLAYERS HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THE CARROLL WIN

College of Idaho Football Clinches Share of Frontier Title With Win Over Eighth-Ranked Carroll

Quarterback Caden Young says the Carroll win proved they belong among the best teams in the conference.

"We hadn't had a win that we felt was up to our standard. Playing a high-ranked team like that and getting the win was extremely important for the guys and the morale [of the team]," Young said.

The Yotes now head into their final regular-season game with a playoff spot secured and a chance to earn a first-round bye on senior night.

RELATED | College of Western Idaho opens new agricultural sciences complex with hands-on learning focus

Head coach Mike Moroski expressed his pride in the team's accomplishments both on and off the field.

"I'm just so darn proud of these guys. I think they're fantastic people, they're fantastic young men. I tell them all the time, you guys are gonna change the world," beamed Moroski.

Fans can support the Yotes in their purple and white at their next game— Saturday at 1 p.m. in Caldwell.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.