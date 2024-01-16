1
West Boise
Idaho News 6 shares news in your neighborhood of West Boise, Idaho.
West Boise
Braving the Outdoors: local program getting kids into nature
Isaiah Sharp
6:38 PM, Jan 16, 2024
West Boise
Car repairs costing to much? There's a new shop where you can do it yourself
Isaiah Sharp
6:24 PM, Jan 08, 2024
West Boise
Idaho National Guard represents in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competiton
Isaiah Sharp
6:56 PM, Jan 05, 2024
West Boise
New Park coming to West Boise; Find out where!
Isaiah Sharp
6:00 PM, Jan 01, 2024
West Boise
Boise Police give residents more access to crime data
Jessica Davis
6:08 AM, Dec 22, 2023
West Boise
Franklin Road now open after gas leak
10:35 AM, Dec 12, 2023
West Boise
Angel tree numbers have grown, but bell ringer numbers have shrunk
Jessica Davis
10:17 PM, Dec 08, 2023
West Boise
Kids honor late father with massive lights display
Isaiah Sharp
5:36 PM, Dec 05, 2023
West Boise
Nearly $10 million goes toward more affordable housing in Boise
Kelsie Rose – Executive Producer
6:20 PM, Nov 27, 2023
West Boise
Winter tips to prepare the outside of your home for the season
Jessica Davis
10:02 PM, Nov 20, 2023
West Boise
Ribbon cutting held for new affordable housing units in West Boise
Kelsie Rose – Executive Producer
4:53 PM, Nov 16, 2023
West Boise
Life's Kitchen prepares tasty Thanksgiving Holiday desserts
Jessica Davis
10:20 PM, Nov 15, 2023
