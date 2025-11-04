Idaho domestic violence shelter fights to keep families warm amid heating crisis and food shortages

CALDWELL, Idaho — Advocates Against Family Violence in Canyon County is struggling to keep families warm and fed as winter approaches, facing equipment failures and dwindling food supplies while serving thousands of women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Watch to learn how you can help the two decade shelter:

Idaho shelter fights crisis as families seek winter safety

For two decades, the nonprofit has provided emergency shelter in a converted 1920s home, but current challenges are testing their ability to serve families in crisis.

"Unless you like soup, beans, or canned vegetables, that's all we really have right now," said Kristin Contreras, shelter coordinator.

Staff ensure families are safe and fed, but supplies are critically low.

"We have pasta, but no sauce. We're almost out of ramen — the staples people rely on. Sure, we've got lots of canned corn, beans, soup, green beans, but it's not enough for everyone," Contreras said.

The shelter's aging infrastructure adds to operational challenges. The facility recently celebrated getting a new roof, but now faces boiler problems as temperatures drop.

"As soon as something gets fixed, something else can go wrong. Right now, we're having boiler issues with our heat," Contreras said.

The heating system failed last week, leaving families without warmth during cold nights.

"We didn't have heat last week, but we do this week," said Tricia Lofton, operations director.

Contreras knows firsthand the fear families experience when seeking shelter. She was a domestic violence survivor 20 years ago.

"I know what it is to be in that fear and needing somewhere to go. Hope Store saved my life, and I'm grateful to give back," Contreras said.

Winter typically brings increased demand for shelter services.

"Usually, when it starts getting cold outside, we start getting more calls. It's too cold to sleep in cars or outside," Contreras said.

Rooms fill quickly, often creating waiting lists for families needing immediate safety.

"I try to accommodate for family size as much as I can," Contreras said. "I get creative with beds, but sometimes I just can't fit everyone safely."

Staff provide essential items including toiletries, clothing and bedding for each family.

The boiler repair represents a significant expense for the nonprofit.

"He just said hopefully it's not the middle of winter when it goes bad. I was like, 'Oh my God.' Once he rebuilds it, it'll last a while, but getting that rebuild is going to cost us," Contreras said.

"We're gonna try and raise some money and get the rest of the boiler fixed," Lofton said.

Lofton hopes the community will support the nonprofit and families through the holiday season as they work to address ongoing facility needs.

You can also donate by calling (208) 459-6330. They are currently accepting Winter clothing, canned goods and donations to raise for boiler repairs.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.