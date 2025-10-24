Police recover explosives, drugs and 23 dogs from Caldwell residence

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police served a search warrant yesterday at 500 block of E. Ithaca near N. 5th Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation into 67-year-old Randy Robinson.

According to news release from the Caldwell Police Department, Robinson was investigated for allegedly creating homemade explosive devices that were determined to be "extremely volatile and unsafe."

Caldwell Police, assisted by the National Guard explosives specialist, seized several devices, illegal drugs, and 23 dogs from the home. Several devices of concern were located and safely rendered inoperable.

All 23 dogs were safely removed from the property and transferred to a local animal shelter for proper care and evaluation.

Robinson was arrested and booked into jail on felony unlawful possession of explosive devices and drug charges.