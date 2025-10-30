Caldwell mayoral candidate accuses opponent of improper campaign funds

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Attorney General’s Office is reviewing a complaint filed by Caldwell mayoral candidate Eric Phillips, who accuses his opponent, Councilman Brad Doty, and developer Lee Gientke of possible bribery, unlawful campaign financing, and misuse of public funds.

Records sent to Idaho News 6 show Phillips filed the complaint in August, alleging Gientke promised $165,000 to Doty’s mayoral campaign while seeking $175,000 in Urban Renewal Agency funding for a housing project. The complaint claims the timing and amounts create the appearance of a quid pro quo arrangement.

According to emails, Canyon County Prosecutor Chris Boyd referred the matter to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, which agreed to handle the investigation. Criminal investigator David Cushing later met with Phillips in Caldwell to review the complaint.

On Sept. 29, Gientke’s attorney sent Phillips a cease-and-desist letter, calling his claims “false and defamatory.” The letter stated Gientke acted lawfully and that Phillips’ accusations were made “with actual malice.”

Phillips later emailed investigators reporting what he described as witness intimidation after an Oct. 14 political event in Caldwell. Phillips said Gientke confronted Caldwell City Councilor Diana Register about the bribery allegations. Register added that she felt threatened during the exchange and planned to consult the city attorney.

The Attorney General’s Office has not released further details about the status of its review. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

