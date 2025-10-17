Caldwell crews install over 1 million holiday lights in massive downtown transformation

CALDWELL, Idaho — You might have Halloween decorations in mind, but here in downtown Caldwell things are already transforming into a real-life winter wonderland.

Watch how crews set up over a million lights for Caldwell's Winter Wonderland:

Installing 1 million lights in Caldwell's winter wonderland

It's that time of year when crews in Caldwell are racing to beat the holiday clock. The city's Parks and Recreation Department is setting up for what they call the most wonderful time of the year, orchestrating one of Idaho's most spectacular holiday light displays.

"The parks department just knocks it out of the park setting up the lights," said Caldwell Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tim Rhodes.

Idaho News 6

The massive undertaking of transforming Indian Creek into a real-life winter wonderland takes months of meticulous planning and preparation, requiring coordination between multiple departments and crews.

"Probably mid-summer, we start planning any adjustments that we need, ordering any other parts or lights or anything like that, and it starts going to affect September 1st," Rhodes said.

Neighborhood reporter Leslie Solis went out with crews to witness firsthand what it takes Ray Adams, Jay Crowson and David Macquinn to string over 1 million shimmering lights blanketing towering trees, twinkling across historic bridges, and dancing along downtown buildings, turning the entire city center into a glowing holiday dream.

Idaho News 6

The intricate installation process involves advanced technology and careful attention to detail. Each light placement is strategically planned to create maximum visual impact while ensuring the display can withstand Idaho's winter weather conditions.

As residents walk through the area during the setup process, they can't help but get into the holiday spirit, even weeks before the official opening.

"Christmas means a lot here in Caldwell, it just brings the community together," said Chop Shop employee Sawyer Ellis.

Idaho News 6

"It truly is like a Hallmark movie out here," said Caldwell community member Jackie Guthrie.

Rain or shine, the dedicated Parks and Recreation team ensures everything is completed on time, working through challenging weather conditions to meet their November deadline.

"They come out and mark every single tree. We have a digitized system that we use so they can reference that and make any alterations or changes that they need," Rhodes said.

Idaho News 6

The digital mapping system allows crews to maintain consistency year after year while making improvements and adjustments based on visitor feedback and weather performance.

Superintendent Tim Rhodes tells me this year's winter wonderland will feature all the beloved favorites that have made it a regional destination, including elaborate animatronic displays and everyone's favorite attraction — the fire-breathing dragon that has become synonymous with Caldwell's holiday celebration.

Construction that was scheduled to happen during winter wonderland has been pushed until after festivities.

Idaho News 6

"But they really, over the years, have found the perfect way to install these so it looks the best, it's sustainable, and it lasts all season long," Rhodes said.

The display represents months of labor, significant city investment, and community pride, drawing thousands of visitors annually and boosting local businesses during the crucial holiday shopping season.

Winter Wonderland will open to the public at the end of November, marking the official start of Caldwell's holiday season and continuing a beloved tradition that has grown into one of the Treasure Valley's premier holiday attractions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.