Video of assault in Caldwell sparks mayor’s response, police investigation underway

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Meridian man says he was assaulted by a stranger while waiting for an Uber in Caldwell, and the encounter was caught on video now circulating online.

David Romero said the man in a truck motioned for him to come over before suddenly grabbing him and accusing him of theft. During the recorded confrontation, the man also made comments about Romero’s ethnicity, calling him an immigrant.

Romero said he was shocked by the attack, noting he’s lived in the Treasure Valley for 20 years without experiencing that kind of discrimination. He called 911 and filed a report, and Caldwell police say the investigation is ongoing.

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner called the behavior “unacceptable,” saying it does not reflect the community’s values.

“There is no place for harassment, intimidation, or discrimination in Caldwell,” Wagoner said. “Our city is proud of its diversity. Latino heritage is an important part of our shared identity, and we will continue to stand with our residents and visitors to ensure everyone feels supported and secure.”

