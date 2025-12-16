Caldwell Salvation Army prepares to serve families this Christmas with gifts and food

CALDWELL, Idaho — Months of preparation have led to this moment at the Caldwell Salvation Army, where volunteers from across the community are working together to ensure every family wakes up on Christmas morning with gifts to open and food on the table.

The annual gift distribution brings together volunteers from all walks of life, including students from the Arrow Homeschool Co-op who are experiencing this level of community service for the first time.

WATCH | How community comes together to help families in need—

Caldwell Salvation Army prepares for annual gift distribution

"I've never been a part of something like this," said Eliana Weirch, a volunteer with the Arrow Homeschool Co-op.

The scale of the operation has impressed many first-time volunteers who are seeing the work that goes into making Christmas possible for families in need.

"Just seeing all the donations and what a big deal this is… behind the scenes, you never think about that," Weirch said.

For Eliana Weirch and Lauren Kuykendall, giving back was something they wanted to be part of, along with their classmates Amedee Davis, Ella Blanton, and Aaliyah Love from Community Service and Devotion taught by Alison Kuykendall at Arrow Homeschool Co-op.

"This is a community service and devotion class, so we look at community service projects and share devotions that talk about serving our community and being a light for those around us," Kuykendall said.

Volunteers sort donated gifts by age, while others work outside organizing donated turkeys to help families enjoy both presents and a full meal on Christmas Day.

Lieutenant Amy Lewis with the Caldwell Salvation Army says the organization serves about 500 families each year through their Christmas program. Registered families can shop for gifts for each of their children, and local families pick up holiday food boxes filled with turkeys and seasonal goods.

"Our mission is to preach the gospel in His name and serve humanity without discrimination. This is a very special time of year. Having all the donors and volunteers come together to show this love to those in the community who are in need — it really means a lot to all of us," Lewis said.

The experience has been meaningful for the young volunteers who are learning about the impact of community service.

"So much time and so many resources — it's just so cool to be a part of it and bless other people," Kuykendall said.

Local families can receive a holiday food box on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on December 18 at 10 a.m.

