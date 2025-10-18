Caldwell's Requiem Haunted House celebrates 10 years of spine-chilling thrills

CALDWELL, Idaho — Right in the heart of Caldwell, Requiem Haunted House is celebrating 10 years of fear.

WATCH | 10 years of Requiem — Can our neighborhood reporter make it out of the new haunt?

Inside Caldwell's Requiem Haunted House: 10 Years of Fear

"We did it for the community to have a place to go to have fun in it. And you can bring family," said Krista Browerwood, owner of the Requiem Haunted House.

Requiem has been Caldwell's go-to destination for spine-chilling thrills — and this year is no different. Owner Krista Browerwood invited Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis inside for a sneak peek at the all-new haunt they've spent months creating for those brave enough to enter.

"You try to figure out what you can change in the past time. I mean, for this rebuild, we started November 1st and we didn't finish till three days before we opened," Brower-wood said.

When Leslie Solis asked what that experience was like, she responded: "I will never do that again and do it that fast. Not all three floors. No, maybe one."

When Solis walked through the re-imagined space with Browerwood, she pointed out everything from the smallest details to the big, bold scares guests will notice.

Our neighborhood reporter stepped inside and experienced the full terror for herself —with the lights off.

Asking about the animatronics they've added and how technology has enhanced the experience alongside actors, Browerwood explained: "The animatronics, I mean, I like them, but the people are what scares."

"Our biggest thing is we don't want to scare kids to the point where they don't want to ever come back to a haunted house because they're fun to go through," Browerwood said.

"If our actors can't always scare you, they will make you laugh, because if you ever noticed, you'll have people go through a haunted house, they'll be laughing instead of screaming. To see the cringe that they do or the jump. I mean, I have a girl that bends over backwards and comes at you. You should see the people's faces. They're just like, I mean, it's out of the blue," she said.

"Well, there's so many people who think, oh, you make a lot of money doing haunted houses. You put so much into a haunted house. We enjoy it a lot," Browerwood said.

Requiem is expected to close for the season on Oct. 31, but hopes to reopen for other special holidays in the future.

