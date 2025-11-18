Caldwell couple convicted of dealing meth given lengthy prison sentences

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell couple convicted of dealing methamphetamine were recently sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

57-year-old Ray Gordon Capistrant will serve 120 months in federal prison while his partner, 56-year-old Patricia Lynn Webber, who also goes by Patrician Lynn Capistrant, will serve 70 months.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the Idaho State Police began investigating the couple in December of 2024 on the suspicion that they were distributing methamphetamine throughout the Treasure Valley.

On four separate occasions, court documents indicate a "confidential source" purchased methamphetamine from Webber at a home she shared with Capistrant. During two of the transactions, Capistrant was observed inside the residence.

The Idaho State Police later executed a search warrant at the home on Feb 8, 2025. During that search, authorities discovered 22 "heat-sealed bags" containing methamphetamine in the trunk of a rental car that was previously used to transport the drugs back from the State of Arizona.

In total, Idaho State Police found 10,839.55 grams of methamphetamine, which amounts to 24 pounds of the drug.

Webber and Capistrant were taken into custody and later convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis commended the Idaho State Police for its work on the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kane Venecia was in charge of prosecuting the cases.

