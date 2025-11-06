'In God We Trust' signs approved for all Caldwell School District buildings

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell School District will display "In God We Trust" signs in all nine schools following a donation and board approval in October.

The Caldwell School District Board of Trustees approved the donation of "In God We Trust" signs on Oct. 13, after the item appeared on board agendas in both September and October. Jo Dee Arnold of In God We Trust Signs donated the displays for each school in the district.

The decision follows Idaho House Bill 202, passed in 2023, which requires educational institutions to display the national motto under specific circumstances when donated signs meet state requirements.

"At our regular board meeting in October, the board approved the In God We Trust signs," said Jessica Watts, spokesperson for Caldwell School District. "They were donated by a community member, and it was kind of guided by Idaho state code that establishes a school district to display the nation's motto of In God We Trust."

The signs measure 24 inches by 24 inches and will be displayed in conspicuous locations throughout all nine district schools. Each school will determine the specific placement based on its building design and high-traffic areas.

"The location might vary. The schools will kind of pick those locations to just make sure that they're displayed in the appropriate manner that matches state code," Watts said.

Idaho Code 33-141 requires educational institutions to display durable posters or framed copies of "In God We Trust" when certain conditions are met, including that the signs must include a representation of the United States or Idaho flag, use only black, white, gold, or silver colors, and be donated to the institution.

The donation process included discussions between the donor and the board of trustees. The item appeared on two public board meeting agendas, allowing community input, though Watts said no public comments were received regarding the signs.

"We understand that community members might have questions or concerns about these signs and have different perspectives, and we totally respect that and appreciate that," Watts said. "As a public school district, we are held to follow state statute, and these signs follow that."

The district emphasized that the signs represent the national motto rather than promoting any specific religion. No taxpayer money was used for the signs, and the district's maintenance team will handle installation.

"This is the nation's motto of In God We Trust, and these signs were donated and we're following state statute," Watts said. "We want to make sure we provide an inclusive learning environment for everybody."

Any future donations will go through the same review process to ensure compliance with state statute, district policies, and educational appropriateness.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.