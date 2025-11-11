Dismissal request denied for former Caldwell coach facing child sex abuse charges

CALDWELL, Idaho — A trial date has been set for former Caldwell High School football coach Kip Crofts, who is accused of sexual abuse of a child under 16.

Crofts appeared in court with his attorney and wife as they requested that the judge dismiss the case. Idaho News 6 was present as his lawyer argued there wasn't sufficient probable cause to proceed with the charges.

Crofts is accused of touching himself in a Caldwell School District classroom while watching explicit adult content in front of a 14-year-old in December 2024. The incident allegedly occurred while students were still present in the building for after-school activities.

His defense attorney argued that while it showed poor judgment for Crofts to leave his classroom door unlocked when the minor entered, Crofts attempted to conceal his actions from the student. The lawyer contended this demonstrated the former coach was not intentionally exposing himself to the minor.

In the minor's testimony, they stated they always left their backpack in Crofts' classroom and would retrieve it after school let out for extracurricular practice. The student indicated this was a regular routine that the defendant was aware of and expected.

The defense attorney drew a comparison between the incident and a situation where a child accidentally walks in on a parent in a private moment. He argued this would constitute a case of indecent exposure rather than the more serious charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

The state prosecutors countered this argument, emphasizing that the alleged act occurred in a public school classroom environment. They noted that students remained in the building for extracurricular activities at the time of the incident, making the school setting a key factor in the case.

The prosecuting attorney argued that the public nature of the school environment and Crofts' position of authority as a coach created different circumstances than a private household incident.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge denied the dismissal motion. The court determined there was sufficient evidence for the grand jury to move forward with the case against the former football coach.

Crofts' next hearing and trial date are scheduled for early December. Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story as the case progresses.

