Two Caldwell students hit by cars near schools in separate morning crashes

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two Caldwell students have been hit by cars near their schools in the past two days, prompting officials to call for drivers to slow down and stay vigilant, especially during the morning hours when visibility is limited.

The first vehicular accident involved a Caldwell High School student who was seriously injured but is "expected to recover," according to the Caldwell Police Department. The driver in the incident has been charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

The second accident included a student from Syringa Middle School, who was also hit by a car and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. That driver was cited with inattentive and careless driving.

“Student safety is a shared responsibility. Even one injured child is one too many, and we are hoping both students have a quick recovery." - Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police

The Caldwell Police say that both students were using a crosswalk when the accidents occurred. However, neither crosswalk included "flashing school zone safety lights."

"We urge drivers to be especially cautious during school commute hours and remain alert for young pedestrians," said Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram. "We also encourage parents to take time to educate their children about pedestrian safety and the importance of making sure drivers see them before they cross.”

In response to the two crashes, CPD says they will increase their patrols near schools while also "initiating a social media campaign to educate the public about this issue."

Caldwell Police urges parents and children to stay safe while walking in high traffic areas.

CPD's pedestrian recommendations include:



Using designated crosswalks.

Making eye contact with drivers before crossing.

Staying alert, avoiding phones and earbuds near roadways.

Wearing bright or reflective clothing during early morning hours.

CPD also urges drivers to:



Slow down in school zones and residential areas.

Stay alert for students who may enter the roadway unexpectedly.

Avoid distractions and keep attention on the road.

Follow all traffic laws related to crosswalks and student pedestrians.

