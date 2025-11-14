Caldwell Mayor-Elect addresses leaked memo that includes plans to fire police chief

CALDWELL, Idaho — After a day of questions and repeated requests for comment, Caldwell Mayor-Elect Eric Phillips is publicly responding to a leaked voice memo in which he discussed plans to fire Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram — despite previously saying he would “review all the facts” before making a decision.

In a written statement sent to Idaho News 6, Phillips said he takes responsibility for his words and described the recording as “a candid moment of frustration,” but argued it reflects serious concerns he’s heard from Caldwell residents about Ingram and the current administration. Phillips pointed to lawsuits against the city, an affidavit involving a school resource officer position, and an internal report he says recommended Ingram’s termination as evidence of a broader pattern that has “cost taxpayers money and eroded trust.”

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram previously called the voice memo “troubling” and said “there is no excuse or amount of explanation that can temper the plain meaning of Mr. Phillips’ voice memo or his follow-up statement he made to the media.” Ingram said he will continue to lead the Caldwell Police Department “to the best of my ability” and said he looks forward to working with Phillips as chief of police.

On Thursday, Idaho News 6 received a voice memo that was recorded by Mayor-Elect Phillips shortly after the 2025 election. That voice memo, which includes Mayor-Elect Phillips discussing plans to oust the current Caldwell Police Chief, Rex Ingram, was mistakenly sent to former Caldwell City Council candidate Carlos Hernández.

The audio's release has prompted a litany of questions and legal concerns for the newly -elected mayor, who campaigned heavily on creating a culture of transparency and honesty throughout Caldwell's municipal government.

Idaho News 6 interviewed Phillips following the election, and he stated that he would review all the facts before making a decision on whether or not Chief Ingram would remain in his post.

However, in the voice memo, Phillips described his public comments as “legalistic terms,” saying he wanted to avoid the risk of a wrongful-termination lawsuit. In the recording, he said he planned to “look at all the things and fire his a** anyways,” adding, “everyone wants him gone and so do I."

Eric Phillips is set to be sworn in as the Mayor of Caldwell in January.

Read Mayor-Elect Eric Phillips' full statement below, which was shared with Idaho News 6 following repeated requests for comment:

A private voice message of mine was unintentionally sent to the wrong person and later released to the media. I understand that a short clip without context can raise questions, and I take responsibility for my words. It was a candid moment of frustration, but it also reflects serious concerns I have heard repeatedly from the people of Caldwell.

Over the past year, I have seen enough to know that these concerns are not imaginary. I have a signed affidavit stating that Rex Ingram withheld an SRO position from the Caldwell School District until I was removed from my Director of Safety role. That led to students being without a crucial safety measure in place. I have reviewed the four lawsuits against the City and a notice of tort claim that resulted so far in payouts of approximately $150,000 and $400,000, with three additional lawsuits still pending. This is not about one bad day or one leaked voice message; this is about a pattern that has cost taxpayers money and eroded trust.

I am also aware that this administration is sitting on the Doug Plass report – which substantiated significant behavioral issues and led to the recommendation from Shelli Boggie that Rex Ingram be terminated in early 2024. Instead of following Ms. Boggie’s recommendation to terminate Rex Ingram, Shelli was let go and Rex remained. That full Plass report was not provided to the City Council and sections were omitted from the final report that was provided to the Council. When a mayor withholds or edits critical information from the council it prevents the governing body from doing its job. That failure to act and to be transparent helped bring this administration to an end. The voters saw it, understood it, and responded decisively.

The people of Caldwell spoke overwhelmingly in this election. They made it clear that they want change, accountability, and honest leadership. I was elected to bring that change, not to look the other way.

At the same time, there are rules and processes I must respect. The City Council, not the mayor, makes the final decisions on appointed officials, and I fully support that system of checks and balances. I do not take office until January 5, 2026, and until then I cannot make decisions about any appointed official.

What I can do, and what I am committed to doing as mayor, is conducting a full, fact-driven review of these issues. I will follow the processes in place, examine the record, and provide the City Council with complete and accurate information so they can make informed decisions. My commitment is to fact and law, not rumor or politics.

My goal has always been, and will continue to be, making sure every department in Caldwell earns the trust of the people we serve. That means transparency, accountability, and clear expectations for everyone, including me.

Respectfully,

Eric Phillips

Hear the full voice memo below:

"I'm gonna fire his a**": Caldwell mayor-elect voice memo released due to mistaken text

