School closures, delays and more for Friday, January 12, 2024
Boise Bench
Boise Bench
Snow advice for sale!
Jessica Davis
8:04 PM, Jan 10, 2024
Boise Bench
What construction can you expect on the Boise Bench this year?
Jessica Davis
5:34 PM, Jan 08, 2024
Boise Bench
The Commons Climbing Gym prepares for the Idaho Bouldering Championship Finals
Steve Dent
12:22 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Boise Bench
200 ft Staircase planned to connect Boise Bench to Ann Morrison Park
Jessica Davis
10:44 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Boise Bench
SarahCare of Boise is officially closed
Jessica Davis
10:06 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Boise Bench
Garden Street construction begins. New sidewalks, bikeway, and reconstruction
Jessica Davis
10:19 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Boise Bench
SarahCare of Boise closes its doors this week
Jessica Davis
9:47 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Boise Bench
Commons Climbing Gym hosts a qualifier for the bouldering state championship
Steve Dent
11:19 AM, Nov 19, 2023
Boise Bench
Burglary suspect barricades himself waiting for police to avoid armed homeowner
Christine Coates
2:10 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Boise Bench
Recount results are in for Boise City Council District 3
Kelsie Rose – Executive Producer
3:55 PM, Nov 15, 2023
