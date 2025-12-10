Two Caldwell students hit by cars in crosswalks within 24 hours

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two Caldwell students were struck by vehicles while crossing in designated crosswalks within a 24-hour period, leaving both with serious injuries and their families demanding safer conditions for children walking to school.

The first incident occurred on Monday morning near Caldwell High School when a pickup truck struck a student crossing in a crosswalk. Dashcam footage captured the moment of impact, showing the student walking through the crosswalk when the truck drove straight through without stopping.

"You can see her walking like through headlights through the crosswalk. And then you just see the truck fly straight through the crosswalk. No stopping, no nothing," said Amanda Smith, whose daughter was the victim in Monday's crash.

Just 24 hours later, another student was hit in a crosswalk near Syringa Middle School.

Police say both students suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and both drivers now face charges.

Smith was asleep at home when the vice principal called with devastating news.

"He called me and told me, I have your daughter. She has just been hit by a car. I said, 'Well, is she okay?' And he said, 'Well, she's lying in the street, but she's conscious.' I said, 'Okay, I'm on my way,'" recalled Smith.

At Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Smith's daughter underwent hours of surgery to address multiple serious injuries, including four knocked-out front teeth and a broken femur.

"She got a rod put into her leg. It goes from her hip to knee. She also has the broken collarbone, and she has broken bones in her jaw, and her lip is busted open," Smith said.

Smith's daughter remains hospitalized in serious pain and is expected to stay for at least two more days.

When Smith learned another student was hit on Tuesday morning, the reality of how frequently these incidents occur became clear.

"It broke my heart. No parent should have to go through this. And so to hear that it happened pretty much less than 24 hours, it's just heartbreaking," Smith said.

The dashcam footage reveals how dark the crosswalk was at the time of Monday's incident, with no flashing lights to alert drivers to students crossing.

Smith says none of her children will walk to school anymore, and her message to drivers is straightforward.

"Just pay attention. Look for kids. Watch where you're going. Especially in school zones. And especially at night," Smith said. "They're out there, and they're important, and they matter. "

Caldwell police say the driver involved in Monday's accident is being charged with reckless driving, while the driver in Tuesday's incident is charged with inattentive and careless driving.

