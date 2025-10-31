Nampa priest facing sex crime charges appears in court; bail reduced

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Nampa priest facing sex crime charges appeared in court Friday morning for the first time since his arrest in August.

Supporters packed the gallery as the judge reduced the bond for Robert Mendez Esquivel, known in the community as Father Toto.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, Mendez served at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nampa and faces three felony charges, including sexual battery and rape of a 16-year-old. Prosecutors allege he met the victim through the dating app Grindr.

Inside the courtroom, Mendez remained silent as the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. His attorney argued that the original $300,000 bond was too high, citing his clean criminal record, low flight risk, and strong community support.

The court reviewed letters from neighbors, church members, and additional submissions highlighting Mendez’s positive impact in the community.

Prosecutors disagreed, calling him a flight risk with limited ties to the U.S. Ultimately, the judge reduced the bond to $250,000. Mendez is required to surrender his passport and is expected back in court on December 2. His trial is now scheduled to begin on January 5.

Off-camera, a church worker said the community continues to support Father Toto for his contributions but believes he should take responsibility if he committed a crime.

Meanwhile, a former church member said Mendez rarely discussed topics outside of religion, such as their home countries, which they found unusual.

Court discussions also included debate over whether Mendez knew the victim’s true age at the time of the alleged incidents.

