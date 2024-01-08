1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
University of Idaho Murders
Submit A News Tip
Videos
Live Stream
You Tube
News
Treasure Valley
Magic Valley
Idaho News
Education
National
World
Sports
Vallow Daybell Trial
In Your Neighborhood
Downtown Boise
Southeast Boise
West Boise
North End
East End
West End
Boise Airport
Boise Bench
Burley
Caldwell
Eagle
Foothills
Garden City
Jerome
Kuna
North Meridian
South Meridian
Nampa
South Boise
Star
Twin Falls
Valley County
Wood River Valley
Idaho Backroads
50th Anniversary
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Allergy Report
Climate and Environment
Wildfires
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Community
Community Baby Shower
Food
Lifestyle
Toys for Tots
Walk to End Alzheimers
Hispanic Heritage
Financial Fitness
Business News
Dont Waste Your Money
Money
Finding Hope
Idaho Back Roads
Made in Idaho
Shine A Light
Your Health Matters
America Forward
Things to Do
Contests
Photo Galleries
Photos
TV Listings
TV Listings - KIVI
TV Listings - KSAW
About Us
Contact Us
Idaho News 6 Staff
Advertise with Us
Station Tours
Careers
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Treasure Valley
Magic Valley
In Your Neighborhood
50th Anniversary
Weather
Traffic
News
Contests
Quick links...
Treasure Valley
Magic Valley
In Your Neighborhood
50th Anniversary
Weather
Traffic
News
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
School closures, delays and more for Friday, January 12, 2024
Eagle
Eagle
Detour to get into Eagle Island State Park
Alexander Huddleston
5:14 PM, Jan 08, 2024
Eagle
EAGLE ISLAND STATE PARK: Main Entrance closes Monday, January 8th
KIVI Staff
1:29 PM, Jan 04, 2024
Eagle
Eagle's golden love story
Alexander Huddleston
9:42 PM, Jan 03, 2024
Eagle
How goats celebrate Christmas
Alexander Huddleston
9:39 PM, Jan 02, 2024
Eagle
Eagle woman competes to be the greatest baker
Jeremy Downing – Assistant News Director
12:13 PM, Dec 28, 2023
Eagle
Christmas lights for Veterans
Alexander Huddleston
7:02 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Eagle
Four Mustang football players sign letters of intent
Alexander Huddleston
5:46 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Eagle
Will traffic concerns be addressed on Linder Road? Not for a while.
Alexander Huddleston
8:23 AM, Dec 20, 2023
Eagle
ITD making it safer for Avimor residents to cross HWY 55
Alexander Huddleston
12:18 AM, Dec 19, 2023
Eagle
Eagle Police warn of break-ins
Cooper McCauley
2:19 PM, Dec 17, 2023
Eagle
These books no longer at West Ada Schools
Alexander Huddleston
4:45 PM, Dec 16, 2023
Eagle
Candy Cane Lane is open!
Alexander Huddleston
3:01 AM, Dec 11, 2023
Eagle
The new mayor of Eagle
Alexander Huddleston
5:38 AM, Dec 06, 2023
Eagle
It takes a village to fix Highway 16
Alexander Huddleston
8:38 AM, Dec 05, 2023
Eagle
Round 2 of the Eagle Mayor election is heating up!
Alexander Huddleston
2:17 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Eagle
Celebrating the coincidences that lead to a miracle
Alexander Huddleston
10:23 AM, Nov 29, 2023
Eagle
Giving Tuesday - The day highlighting global generosity
Alexander Huddleston
9:01 AM, Nov 28, 2023
Eagle
Why all the police cars Sunday in Downtown Eagle?
Christine Coates
4:57 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Eagle
Boy Scouts to the rescue!
Alexander Huddleston
12:12 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Eagle
Campaign signs are coming down... almost
Alexander Huddleston
10:40 AM, Nov 09, 2023
Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights