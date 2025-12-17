Holiday package thieves target doorsteps as police issue stern warning to porch pirates

CALDWELL, Idaho — With holiday shopping in full swing, packages are showing up on doorsteps daily across communities. But every year, "Grinches" steal those gifts before they even make it inside homes.

"We're not going to tolerate that in the city," said Lt. Adam Matthew of the Caldwell Police Department.

Caldwell Police have issued a warning for porch pirates who are looking to score freebies by stealing packages this holiday season.

"We love the community we police, and we're not going to allow that kind of lawless behavior in our community," Lt. Matthew said.

If you've had a package stolen in the past, you're definitely not alone.

Larry Ragonette, a Caldwell community member, said he relies on neighbors to look out for one another.

"If you're home, that's fine. If you're not, you'd better be aware — or have a good neighbor," Ragonette said.

He also appreciates today's technology, allowing him to ask delivery drivers to drop off his items behind his fence.

Melody Hawley said that porch pirates came to her house and stole three packages that had just been delivered. Two of those packages were Christmas presents. Hawlwy alerted neighbors online to stay alert.

"Everybody watches everybody's back," Ragonette said. She said she has agreements with her neighbors to pick up packages if the family isn't home.

Lt. Matthew warned that those who see package theft should immediately report it to authorities.

"They need to contact us and let us know so we can work in a partnership to try to stop any kind of package theft within the city," Matthew said.

Other top tips to avoid theft include requiring a signature, using security cameras, a secure locker box, and signing up for delivery alerts.

"[When] you steal stuff that isn't yours during the Christmas season or any time of year from someone's porch, that's a major invasion of privacy," Lt. Matthew said. "We will find you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

If you're a present procrastinator, the post office says you've still got time to ship those gifts to grandma's house — just keep the upcoming deadlines in mind.

For Ground Advantage, that deadline is coming up Wednesday, Dec. 17.

For Priority Mail, you have until Thursday. Dec. 18.

And, if you choose Priority Mail Express, you can ship gifts by Dec. 20, and they should arrive in time for Christmas.

