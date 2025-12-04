CALDWELL, Idaho — Winter weather poses serious risks to pets, with local animal shelters and veterinarians warning pet owners to take extra precautions as cold temperatures arrive.

The West Valley Humane Society is seeing increased numbers of cats during winter months, as animals seek warmth in dangerous places.

"They find their way to somewhere warm which unfortunately can be things like car engines or near stoves or different heater vents and things at houses, and so we end up with a lot more cats that come in sick or injured from that," Emily Gamble said.

Cold temperatures, limited space and more animals needing care make winter a challenging season for shelters like West Valley Humane Society. Veterinary staff and volunteers are taking extra steps to keep animals safe and comfortable, monitoring for signs of illness or stress beyond just keeping pets warm.

Shivering, Frostbite, and Danger: How Winter Threatens Pets

Local veterinarians say pet owners need to pay close attention to their animals during cold weather.

"Hypothermia is something we would be concerned about, maybe even some frostbite. Shivering is going to be the first thing we see in pets, when it progresses past that things like lethargy are going to be an issue and it can potentially be fatal," Dr. Kaitlyn Young said.

Experts recommend keeping pets indoors when possible, providing warm bedding and checking paws for ice or salt. Small adjustments can make a big difference in keeping pets healthy.

"If there's ice melting on the ground, things like washing their paws afterwards," Young said.

"Small dogs, sick dogs, young animals, short hair animals, some naked animals shouldn't be outside for extended periods because they're much more susceptible to the cold," Young said.

The long-term funding future of the West Valley Humane Society remains unclear. The shelter previously requested $1.5 million annually to maintain existing services, but the county couldn't accommodate the request. The county has issued a request for proposals to see if other organizations can take on animal services, but no decision has been made.

