Handcrafted Christmas trees support Canyon County Meals on Wheels in 31st annual festival

CALDWELL, Idaho — Canyon County celebrates its 31st annual Festival of Trees, where festive cheer fills the air and community spirit supports a vital cause.

The event brings together volunteers, local businesses, and donors who spend months crafting festive, one-of-a-kind Christmas trees. Their creations will be auctioned off on Monday, December 1, to support the Meals on Wheels program.

Canyon County Festival of Trees: 31 years supporting local seniors

"The beauty of our event is it's the whole community coming together," said Julie Warwick, director of Meals on Wheels.

The Festival of Trees represents a partnership that has flourished for 31 years, directly benefiting Canyon County residents.

"Meals on Wheels programs are designed to provide one hot, healthy meal every day to homebound seniors or disabled folks that may not be senior citizens as well. And even more important than that is the daily check-in," Warwick said. "We've got a volunteer at their door every single day, making sure they come to the door. If they don't answer, we're going to call them."

The fundraising impact stays local, with every dollar raised remaining in Canyon County.

"The money raised at this festival stays right here in Canyon County. Every single penny of it goes to provide meals for homebound seniors. Over the last five years or so, we've raised over $600,000 that we've been able to distribute amongst those charities," Warwick said.

Walking through the rows of trees reveals the love in every ribbon and ornament, each one crafted to make bidders smile and help neighbors in need.

"We love to see the creativity," Warwick said. "As we walk around and look at these trees, it's amazing how creative people are and the things that they think of."

The Festival of Trees officially kicks off Nov. 28. The gala opens Monday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Sports Center in Nampa.

