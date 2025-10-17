CALDWELL, Idaho — After six decades of serving migrant and low-income families, the Head Start program continues to impact generations in Caldwell. The community came together at Casa de Colores to celebrate Head Start Awareness Month with a special proclamation ceremony.

Friday morning, Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner joined the Idaho Head Start Association, the Community Council of Idaho and Canyon County families for the celebration honoring the early childhood program that has been changing lives for 60 years.

"Now, therefore, I, Jarom Wagoner, mayor of the city of Caldwell, Idaho, do hereby recognize October as Caldwell Head Start Awareness Month," Wagoner said during the proclamation.

Gloria Betancourt, center coordinator at Casa de Colores, understands firsthand the importance of the program for local families.

"Coming from a migrant family and knowing their struggles- I see that's important for our children that we have here at Casa de Colores to strive, rather than them being struggling through even the education process," Betancourt said.

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner joins families and educators to recognize Head Start Awareness Month

The celebration at Casa de Colores highlights decades of achievement and looks ahead to future growth. Head Start provides early childhood education, health and family support services — a foundation that organizers say benefits the entire community.

"We know that kids who attend Head Start are more likely to graduate from high school. They have a better health outcome, less likely to be incarcerated than similar peers who didn't attend the program. So there's really just so many benefits to attending Head Start," executive director, Megan Wolley, said.

For many families, Head Start serves as a pathway to hope, helping parents and children build a brighter future together. For some, its impact runs generations deep, creating long-lasting community connections.

"My mom actually used to come here as a little girl to attend different classes, and my aunt worked here too a long time ago, and they've just grown and have been such a long standing staple in the community to serve these families that serve all of Idaho," Wolley said.

Organizers say they plan to keep this celebration going year after year to recognize the hard work and dedication that keep the Head Start program strong.

