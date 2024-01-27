1
Idaho Backroads
Idaho Backroads
Skiers and snowboards enjoy a good week at Bogus Basin
Steve Dent
2:02 PM, Jan 27, 2024
Idaho Backroads
Idaho Sled Dog Challenge cancels races because of low snowpack
Steve Dent
2:21 PM, Jan 25, 2024
Idaho Backroads
Centennial Express at Brundage opens up the mountain
Steve Dent
1:24 PM, Jan 21, 2024
Idaho Backroads
Boise teen races against best in the world for Team USA in nordic skiing
Steve Dent
3:03 PM, Jan 19, 2024
Idaho Backroads
Despite recent storms, the water outlook is below average in Idaho
Steve Dent
5:39 PM, Jan 17, 2024
Idaho Backroads
Crooked 8 Ranch turns snow removal into a sledding hill in Kuna
Steve Dent
4:13 PM, Jan 13, 2024
Idaho Backroads
Brundage gets pummeled with snow creating excitement for skiers and snowboarders
Steve Dent
6:34 PM, Jan 11, 2024
Idaho Backroads
Local veteran saves a man's life on vacation during the holidays in Arizona
Steve Dent
12:21 PM, Jan 07, 2024
Idaho Backroads
Boise Valley Fly Fishers focuses on education, access and conservation
Steve Dent
2:01 PM, Jan 06, 2024
Idaho Backroads
West Mountain Showdown rail jam happens at the perfect time for Tamarack Resort
Steve Dent
4:19 PM, Jan 05, 2024
Idaho Backroads
Will grizzlies and the ESA make it harder to trap wolves in Idaho?
Steve Dent
4:29 PM, Jan 04, 2024
Idaho Backroads
The Idaho Potato Drop helps Boise bring in the New Year in a unique way
Steve Dent
6:28 PM, Dec 30, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Outdoor activities to ring in the New Year from the Idaho Parks & Recreation
Steve Dent
2:55 PM, Dec 29, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Snow helped usher in an epic 2023 in our Idaho Backroads series
Steve Dent
10:51 AM, Dec 28, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Wreaths Across America helps families remember their lost heroes
Steve Dent
9:30 AM, Dec 17, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Children receive their dream bikes from the Boise Bicycle Project
Steve Dent
3:07 PM, Dec 16, 2023
News
Steamboat Gulch Tubing Hill remains closed, looking for new operator
Christine Coates
3:55 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Christmas ideas for the outdoor enthusiast in your family
Steve Dent
2:52 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Wildlife is already using the Highway 21 overpass near Cervidae Peak
Steve Dent
12:14 PM, Dec 10, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Box Canyon Springs is a hidden gem in the Magic Valley with a majestic waterfall
Steve Dent
11:08 AM, Dec 07, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Figure skaters prepare for Jingle Blades at Idaho Ice World
Steve Dent
11:35 AM, Dec 03, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Boise Holiday Parade highlights a weekend of winter activities
Steve Dent
1:42 PM, Dec 02, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Just a man and his dog: We go hunting for Chukars in western Idaho
Steve Dent
1:10 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Bogus Basin has its opening day thanks to their investment in snowmaking
Steve Dent
3:59 PM, Nov 25, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Boise State student's capstone project aims to promote responsible outdoor use
Steve Dent
1:16 PM, Nov 24, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Tips for cutting down a Christmas Tree in the Boise National Forest
Steve Dent
9:23 AM, Nov 23, 2023
Idaho Backroads
'Pray for Snow' Solider Mountain prepares for the winter season
Steve Dent
1:56 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Wild horses find their forever homes through the BLM adoption program
Steve Dent
3:11 PM, Nov 12, 2023
Idaho Backroads
Air Flare helps save a life during a rescue at Soldier Mountain last winter
Steve Dent
12:43 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Idaho Backroads
The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse will be game changer facility
Steve Dent
10:35 AM, Nov 09, 2023
