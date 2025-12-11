Back-to-back student accidents raise alarm over school zone safety in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two students were struck by vehicles within 24 hours in Caldwell this week, prompting calls for increased safety measures in school zones.

One student was hit outside Syringa Middle School, while another was struck in a crosswalk near Caldwell High School. The incidents occurred on Monday and Tuesday morning as students were heading to school.

Back-to-back student accidents raise alarm in Caldwell

Amanda Smith's daughter was among those injured when she was hit by a truck Monday morning while crossing South Indiana Avenue on her way to school. Dashcam video shows the student lying injured in the street with several broken bones after the collision.

"My daughter did look both ways, and my daughter did wait for the one car, and the truck was 50 feet away," Smith said. "She assumed she'd be OK, and she was still struck by the car."

The back-to-back accidents have intensified concerns about student safety during school commute hours.

Caldwell School District

"Putting more law enforcement in school zones would help," said resident Matthew McGaffee.

"I think cars should definitely slow down," said parent Dereck Mott.

The City of Caldwell recently installed new beacon lights in school zones using both grant and city funds. The flashing warning systems replaced standard signs and are designed to alert drivers even in dark conditions.

"We currently have them installed in about 19 school zones. We still have a few more to do next spring. They cost about $4,000 each, or $8,000 for a pair," said Bruce Mills, deputy public works director.

Caldwell School District



Lewis & Clark Elementary (install complete)

Van Buren Elementary (install complete)

Washington Elementary (install complete)

Jefferson Middle School

Syringa Middle School

Caldwell High School

Sacajawea Elementary

Vallivue School District



Central Canyon Elementary (install complete)

Skyway Elementary (install complete)

Desert Springs Elementary

Sage Valley Middle School

Summitvue Middle School

Falcon Ridge Elementary

Gem State Adventist Academy

Charter Schools



Elevate Academy

Heritage Community Charter

Vision Charter

Thomas Jefferson Charter

MOSAICS Public School

"It's pretty hard to blow through this one when it's flashing," Mills said.

Following this week's incidents, Mills said the city is considering adding more beacons and street lighting to school zones in the future.

"They're really to draw attention to the drivers — to make them aware, you've got to slow down. This is a school zone," Mills said.

During reporting outside Caldwell High School, another driver nearly struck two students in the same location where Monday's accident occurred. Police on scene cited the driver for failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk and took him into custody on an outstanding warrant.



The Caldwell Police Department is increasing patrols around schools and launching a social media campaign to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention in school zones.

Caldwell Police Department

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.