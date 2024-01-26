1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
University of Idaho Murders
Submit A News Tip
Videos
Live Stream
You Tube
News
Treasure Valley
Magic Valley
Idaho News
Education
National
World
Sports
Vallow Daybell Trial
In Your Neighborhood
Downtown Boise
Southeast Boise
West Boise
North End
East End
West End
Boise Airport
Boise Bench
Burley
Caldwell
Eagle
Foothills
Garden City
Jerome
Kuna
North Meridian
South Meridian
Nampa
South Boise
Star
Twin Falls
Valley County
Wood River Valley
Idaho Backroads
50th Anniversary
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Allergy Report
Climate and Environment
Wildfires
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Community
Community Baby Shower
Food
Lifestyle
Toys for Tots
Walk to End Alzheimers
Hispanic Heritage
Financial Fitness
Business News
Dont Waste Your Money
Money
Finding Hope
Idaho Back Roads
Made in Idaho
Shine A Light
Healthier Together
America Forward
Things to Do
Contests
Photo Galleries
Photos
TV Listings
TV Listings - KIVI
TV Listings - KSAW
About Us
Contact Us
Idaho News 6 Staff
Advertise with Us
Station Tours
Careers
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Treasure Valley
Magic Valley
In Your Neighborhood
50th Anniversary
Weather
Traffic
News
Contests
Quick links...
Treasure Valley
Magic Valley
In Your Neighborhood
50th Anniversary
Weather
Traffic
News
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
South Boise
South Boise
The Alchemist Coffee hosts weekly live music events, featuring local artists
Riley Shoemaker
7:54 AM, Jan 26, 2024
South Boise
Police K9's are recovering and going home after being stabbed Wednesday morning
KIVI Staff
4:20 PM, Jan 25, 2024
South Boise
South Boise residents share shock and concern after officer-involved shooting
Riley Shoemaker
5:49 PM, Jan 24, 2024
South Boise
Man killed, two officer K-9s injured in officer-involved shooting
KIVI Staff
9:15 AM, Jan 24, 2024
South Boise
TSA seizes hatchets, hot sauce grenades, and firearms in Idaho airports
Riley Shoemaker
5:27 PM, Jan 23, 2024
South Boise
Local Boise autoshop urges Boiseans to prep their cars for winter challenges
Riley Shoemaker
5:21 PM, Jan 18, 2024
South Boise
South Boise brothers brave snowy conditions to help neighbors
Riley Shoemaker
5:59 PM, Jan 17, 2024
South Boise
With warming weather, you'll want to clear your storm drains to avoid flooding
Riley Shoemaker
9:43 PM, Jan 16, 2024
South Boise
First responders brave winter road conditions
Riley Shoemaker
6:23 PM, Jan 12, 2024
South Boise
Idaho Fitness Academy is personalizing training for diverse fitness journeys
Riley Shoemaker
6:17 PM, Jan 11, 2024
South Boise
Boise Airport and airlines prepare for local winter weather
Riley Shoemaker
5:26 PM, Jan 09, 2024
South Boise
Delays at Boise Airport and nationwide
Riley Shoemaker
7:37 PM, Jan 08, 2024
South Boise
Uncertain future at Boise Factory Outlet Malls
Riley Shoemaker
6:02 PM, Jan 05, 2024
South Boise
Breaking the Ice: Idaho Ice World Joins Discourse on Youth Hockey Neck Guards
Riley Shoemaker
5:18 PM, Jan 04, 2024
South Boise
ACHD projects lead to detours, longer commutes, and some concerns for residents
Riley Shoemaker
8:57 AM, Jan 04, 2024
South Boise
Roundabouts among road improvements in Southwest Ada County
Riley Shoemaker
6:37 PM, Jan 02, 2024
South Boise
Holiday home robberies spark community vigilance and law enforcement action
Riley Shoemaker
5:56 PM, Dec 20, 2023
South Boise
Toys for Tots and the US Marine Corps are helping Treasure Valley families
Riley Shoemaker
6:09 PM, Dec 14, 2023
South Boise
Boise Fire extinguish blaze at Walmart on Overland Rd.
Kelsie Rose – Executive Producer
7:50 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights