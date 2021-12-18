Valley Lights shines a spotlight on the most stunning holiday light displays across the Treasure Valley, turning neighborhoods into glowing masterpieces of festive spirit. From the twinkling charm of Indian Creek to the radiant homes of Harris Ranch, Valley Lights showcases the creativity and magic that make this season unforgettable.

Whether you're looking for inspiration for your own decor or planning a night out to enjoy the holiday glow, tune in to Good Morning Idaho every Wednesday through Friday and let Valley Lights is your guide to the most dazzling displays in the area.

Let us illuminate your holidays with the best the Treasure Valley has to offer!

To find locate the best displays in town go to https://www.boisechristmaslights.org/map