Man in custody on drug‑trafficking charges after Caldwell mobile home park dispute

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police say a man is in custody on drug-trafficking charges after authorities responded to a call of a domestic dispute at the Stardust mobile home park.

On October 31, Patrol and Operation Safe Streets (OSS) arrived at the mobile home park and stopped a "suspicious vehicle" leaving the area. The car was occupied by known gang member Anthony Gomez and Stormy Rachel Stephens, police went on to say.

An investigation revealed that Stormy was under the influence of methamphetamine and had a loaded firearm at the time. It was also uncovered that Gomez was on parole for narcotics trafficking offenses.

In a search of the vehicle and Gomez's residence, OSS and other personnel found methamphetamine, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and roughly 600 fentanyl pills.

Gomez was booked on multiple drug-trafficking charges, and further charges are pending for both Gomez and Stephens.

