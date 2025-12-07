Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-84 ramp and lane closures ahead in Caldwell

Crews will begin single lane closures on Tuesday
Idaho Transportation Department
CALDWELL — The Idaho Transportation Department announced a traffic shift for Interstate 84 in Caldwell starting Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Overnight single lane closures will affect both eastbound and westbound I-84 between the 10th Avenue and Franklin Road interchanges. Crews will be striping new lines to begin shifting eastbound traffic to the center of I-84.

On Dec. 14, both Franklin Road and 10th Avenue off-ramps will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The purpose of the traffic shift is to give crews space to demolish the final side of the 10th Avenue bridge.

Eastbound drivers heading into Caldwell must exit I-84 at Centennial Way during the nighttime closure.

The work is scheduled to take place during overnight hours to minimize disruption to daytime traffic.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

