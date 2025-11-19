Caldwell Night Rodeo wins Idaho's Rodeo of the Year

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo was voted Idaho's Top Large Rodeo of the Year at the PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the PRCA circuit system.

Caldwell's rodeo placed first out of 51 professional rodeos across Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

The award was voted on by cowboys and cowgirls across the three states.

Idaho News 6

In a press release, leaders at CNR express their gratitude for receiving the distinction.

“This award hits home in a different way,” said Angelique Rood, President of the CNR Board of Directors. “When the cowboys and cowgirls say you’re doing it right, that the ground is good, the stock is strong, the production is sharp, the fans bring the energy, that means we’re honoring what rodeo stands for."

ALSO READ | Historic Caldwell Night Rodeo unveils stunning new announcer stand as 101-year legacy grows

CNR's recent upgrades have been aimed at improving competitor and fan experience.

“This rodeo has been part of Idaho’s identity for more than a century," said Nicole Cassity, General Manager. "Our commitment to the athletes and their fans is to honor Western heritage and advance it into the future."

CNR accepted the award at the Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah.

Next year's rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 18-22, 2026.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton