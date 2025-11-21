'A backdrop for holiday memories'; Caldwell kicks off the 8th annual Winter Wonderland Festival

CALDWELL, Idaho — Downtown Caldwell has officially become a Winter Wonderland, marking the beginning of the holiday season with the 8th annual festival that will draw thousands of families to Indian Creek Plaza.

The transformation has been months in the making, with countless hours of preparation by dedicated staff and volunteers to create the magical holiday destination.

Caldwell's 8th annual Winter Wonderland Festival opens with million lights

"Countless hours, countless men and women helped us put this together," said Corey Turner, facilities manager for Destination Caldwell.

The festival kicks off Friday night with more than a million twinkling lights illuminating the plaza, creating the perfect backdrop for holiday memories.

Visitors will also encounter a fire-breathing dragon and plenty of Christmas cheer throughout the three-day celebration.

"Winter Wonderland is the kick off to the Christmas and holiday season here," said Denae Warren, executive director at Destination Caldwell.

The centerpiece ice ribbon requires both scientific precision and expertise to maintain throughout the winter months. Turner has invested significant time in mastering the complex process of ice installation and maintenance.

"I have taken several classes, and I am one of the four in the state of Idaho that is what we call certified ice technicians," Turner said.

After years of perfecting the process, Turner and his team have streamlined the ice installation, allowing them to maintain the skating surface for months.

"Underneath the concrete, there's 4 miles of tubing that runs a saltwater brine through it, which is cooled, chilled down to a freezing temperature, where we can freeze the water on top of that concrete," Turner said.

The personal impact of creating these community experiences drives Turner's dedication to the project.

"It makes my heart full to know I've made that type of impact on the community down here and have been able to make kids have those lasting memories," Turner said.

The weekend festival offers three days of festive activities, plus local vendors providing holiday shopping opportunities for visitors looking to support local businesses.

"There's something to do for everybody and please shop local and support your local business for Christmas," Warren said.

The festival runs Nov. 21–23 with themed nights.

Once the tree lighting ceremony takes place Friday night, the Winter Wonderland will be open every night through February , giving families months to enjoy the holiday magic in downtown Caldwell.

