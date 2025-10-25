Caldwell man arrested after shooting at neighbor's home, leading police on chase

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police apprehended a 34-year-old Caldwell man after he allegedly shot at a neighbor's residence, resulting in a police chase.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, October 24, Caldwell police responded to reports of an armed suspect near 7th Avenue and Freeport Street.

Police say the 34-year-old man, identified as Jose Antonio Gallegos Jr., was brandishing two firearms and threatening a neighbor near Freeport Street.

After authorities confronted Gallegos, he fled.

When police officers were on the phone with the victim, gunshots were reported to be heard in the background. Officers learned that the suspect had returned to the neighbor's residence and shot at the victim's house multiple times before fleeing.

The suspect's vehicle was located at roughly 6:30 p.m. in the area of Cleveland Boulevard and Laster Street, where he attempted to flee from authorities a second time.

A police chase ensued, during which the suspect quickly lost control of his vehicle and crashed near the Walmart parking lot on Cleveland Boulevard, striking a street sign and an unoccupied parked vehicle. Gallegos then tried to flee on foot but was stopped after a brief foot pursuit.

A search of the suspect's vehicle revealed two firearms, two spent shell casings, and open alcohol containers. Police found six additional shell casings at the original crime scene.

Caldwell Police reported that no one was injured during the shooting, pursuit or traffic collision.