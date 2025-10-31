Caldwell attic fire causes roughly $200,000 in damage, displacing two residents

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two residents were displaced after an attic fire severely damaged a home in Caldwell, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, the Caldwell Fire Department said in a press release.

At 6:18 p.m. on October 30, Caldwell Fire responded to reports of smoke coming from the attic of a home on Michigan Avenue.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the attic, but the home sustained significant damage, with the estimated loss evaluated at roughly $200,000.

The cause of the fire turned out to be an electrical short in the attic, and the home didn't have working smoke detectors at the time of this incident.

"The Caldwell Fire Department would like to remind all residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors in every level of the home and testing them regularly," the fire department said in the press release.

Two were displaced as a result of the fire. With assistance from Caldwell Fire, the Burn Out Fund helped the family with financial support and a hotel stay for the night.

