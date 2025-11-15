Outgoing Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner discusses leadership, election loss, and the leaked voice memo

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Friday, Nov. 14, the outgoing Mayor of Caldwell, Jarom Wagoner, sat down for an interview with Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis to discuss what it takes to be an effective leader, how he feels about losing the election after a hard-fought campaign, and the release of voice memo in which the newly elected mayor of Caldwell Eric Phillips discussed firing the current Caldwell Police Chief.

Among other points, including voter turnout and the importance of collaborating with city officials, Wagoner said that actions always speak louder than words.

Watch the full interview with Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner below

Outgoing Caldwell Mayor talks about leadership, voice memo leak

