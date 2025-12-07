Treasure Valley Night Light Parade in Caldwell gets people into the holiday spirit

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell provides one of the best destinations to enjoy the holidays with the Winter Wonderland, the ice ribbon at the Indian Creek Plaza and a tradition known as the Treasure Valley Night Light Parade.

Thousands came out to Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell to enjoy a parade with lights, music and holiday cheer.

"It’s fun, and I like coming to the parade with my family," said Seriah, a young girl enjoying the parade with her family. "It is fun because of all the lights and the candy.”

The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce puts together this parade with CBH Homes being the presenting sponsor, along with Heritage Auto Repair.

Brand new for this year included the Winter Market near the Indian Creek Plaza, where local businesses were able to showcase their products.

"We are super excited to be part of the parade here in our C-Town, Caldwell, Idaho," said Erica Martinez with Motto Mortgage. "We are getting ready to go and give everyone a good show."

Martinez, along with several families and people who work in several different businesses, spent their day at the Fortaleza Event Center organizing gifts for children from all of the different school districts in the area. It was a long, but rewarding day for Martinez and her family and friends.

"What a better way to bring unity, because we know times are hard right now, so sharing the love and getting into the Christmas spirit is what Christmas is all about," said Martinez, who also loves the parade. "There is a lot of energy, giving out candy, music, and it’s just a great time."

