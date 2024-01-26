1
Downtown Boise
Judge hears arguments in former principal's case over evidence allowed in trial
Brendyn Jones
3:04 PM, Jan 26, 2024
ACHD says change is coming to Americana, after advocates raise alarm
Brendyn Jones
10:30 PM, Jan 24, 2024
Advocates calling for a safer Americana Blvd.
Brendyn Jones
6:46 PM, Jan 23, 2024
Winter weather keeps Boise Rescue Mission busy
Don Nelson
7:08 PM, Jan 22, 2024
Idaho's abortion debate front and center at the Capitol
Brendyn Jones
5:41 PM, Jan 20, 2024
Boise Brave defeat the Owyhee Storm in the Pink Zone Game
Steve Dent
3:47 PM, Jan 20, 2024
What impact could Boise see from future Supreme Court ruling about homelessness?
Brendyn Jones
5:53 PM, Jan 19, 2024
All this snow brings rough residential road conditions in the North End of Boise
Brendyn Jones
5:42 PM, Jan 17, 2024
Debate over access to library materials reignites as legislative season ramps up
Brendyn Jones
6:18 PM, Jan 16, 2024
Frigid weather causing strain on warming centers and homeless shelters
Isaiah Sharp
10:48 PM, Jan 15, 2024
Events celebrate MLK Jr. Day at the Idaho State Capitol
KIVI Staff
12:03 PM, Jan 15, 2024
How are the animals at Zoo Boise impacted by this cold weather?
Brendyn Jones
6:08 PM, Jan 13, 2024
How do Boise parks get plowed after heavy snow?
Brendyn Jones
3:36 PM, Jan 12, 2024
Steelheads and St. Luke's team up to battle breast cancer
Allie Triepke
5:59 PM, Jan 11, 2024
Snow day in Boise!! Kids hit Camel's Back Park to sled down the hill
Brendyn Jones
5:28 PM, Jan 10, 2024
Boise City Council and Mayor McLean sworn in at first meeting of the year
Allie Triepke
9:47 PM, Jan 09, 2024
Boise School District superintendent to retire
Kelsie Rose – Executive Producer
6:43 PM, Jan 09, 2024
"Future looks really bright”: Moon's rises again in the Zions Bank building
Brendyn Jones
6:32 PM, Jan 09, 2024
Legislative Session Starts Monday, what can you expect?
Brendyn Jones
6:29 PM, Jan 05, 2024
It's First Thursday in Downtown Boise
KIVI Staff
1:28 PM, Jan 04, 2024
Human Trafficking in Idaho: what is the state of the crime in Idaho?
Brendyn Jones
5:09 PM, Jan 03, 2024
Garden City Library gets in on trivia trend
KIVI Staff
6:51 PM, Jan 02, 2024
Father of transgender activist speaks on the court's blockage of HB71
Brendyn Jones
6:34 PM, Jan 02, 2024
New year... new-born?
Alexander Huddleston
9:52 PM, Jan 01, 2024
New Idaho laws going into effect in 2024
Jessica Davis
6:27 PM, Jan 01, 2024
Broncos Football: Year in Review 2023
Brendyn Jones
6:27 PM, Dec 30, 2023
Are you recreating responsibly on Boise's trails?
Brendyn Jones
5:37 PM, Dec 29, 2023
Here's at look at the roads that will be closed in downtown Boise this weekend
Jeremy Downing – Assistant News Director
10:27 AM, Dec 29, 2023
JUMP creates "Teen Takeover" event to offer safe space for Treasure Valley youth
Karen Lehr – Executive Reporter
2:43 PM, Dec 28, 2023
North End Nightmare before Christmas
Brendyn Jones
7:03 PM, Dec 25, 2023
YMCA holds 40th annual Christmas run through Boise
Brendyn Jones
4:36 PM, Dec 23, 2023
Unwrapping Boise’s Guide to Holiday Waste
Riley Shoemaker
5:27 PM, Dec 22, 2023
Idaho's change around Narcan helps this Boise Nonprofit
Brendyn Jones
4:28 PM, Dec 22, 2023
First Responders Shine A Light for hospital patients
Jessica Davis
6:11 AM, Dec 22, 2023
Big changes coming to Warm Springs Golf Course
Brendyn Jones
5:59 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Ski helmet donation for adaptive athletes, right in time for the season
Brendyn Jones
6:12 PM, Dec 19, 2023
COMMUNITY FIRST: Bogus Basin awards scholarships to local schools
KIVI Staff
2:44 PM, Dec 19, 2023
REPORT: Median one-bedroom rental price in Boise is $1,330
KIVI Staff
5:59 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Broncos fall short in LA Bowl
Alexander Huddleston
10:55 PM, Dec 16, 2023
Blue Thunder Marching Band heads to LA Bowl
Jessica Davis
9:59 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Volunteers put finishing touches on bikes ahead of annual giveaway
Jessica Davis
7:18 AM, Dec 14, 2023
Boise Fire Department hosts holiday food and toy drive
Kelsie Rose – Executive Producer
3:20 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights