Caldwell builds first Fred Meyer: 155,000-square-foot store to open late 2026 with 250 jobs

CALDWELL, Idaho — Middleton Road and highways 20 and 26 will soon be home to one of Caldwell's newest big retail additions as families can expect the first Fred Meyer to open its doors in the city.

The 155,000-square-foot Fred Meyer is coming to Caldwell, bringing fresh foods, groceries, electronics, household items, jewelry, apparel, a fuel center, a drive-up pharmacy and more. It's a big boost for community members in a food-desert area.



"They were so deliberate in selecting the site because this is actually the first new store they've built in about nine years, and it's the eighth in the Treasure Valley. So, very, very timely process in terms of what the Caldwell community was hoping for along this corridor," said City of Caldwell Economic Development Director Steven Jenkins.

Jenkins says it took about three years to bring this project together, which will create roughly 250 jobs and make way for additional retail pads when it opens in late 2026.

"One of the things that really drew them to Caldwell was our growth, just seeing the vision and the future objectives that Caldwell has as a community. They want to be a part of that, and we want those kinds of partners," Jenkins said.

As the city continues to see tremendous growth pushing toward highways 20 and 26, Jenkins says it's all part of a strategic plan aimed at guiding that growth.

"We've been deliberate about our approach to improving the city's tax base, particularly around sales tax. You know, when you have entities like Fred Meyer and others that are behind them that are coming in, it helps to not only just improve the local economy, but it creates quality jobs and it also strengthens our tax base to provide our essential services and just to support the overall budget in the city of Caldwell," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says this project is just the beginning, with a WinCo also expected to be developed just down highways 20 and 26, bringing even more opportunities to the area in the years ahead.

