Donations ramp up at the Light the World Giving Machines in Caldwell

The Light the World Giving Machines provide a unique way for people to donate to charities during the holiday season, and the busy weekends at the Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell help spur this effort.

"This year we have ten charities, eight of them are local... and of course, the international charities are the American Red Cross and Lifting Hands International," said Sid Sullivan, with Light the World Giving Machines.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints runs this initiative, and it takes 800 volunteers because the program runs for more than a month in three different cities in the Treasure Valley. However, Sullivan says it's all worth it to see the community respond.

"Last year we raised 1.3 million dollars for these charities, and this year we are probably going to do the same," said Sullivan. "It is just remarkable that our community wants to give and help our local charities."

Donations really ramped up this weekend with all the festivities happening at the Indian Creek Plaza.

"Yeah, it is fantastic, we are so happy to come out here together as a family," said the father of the Lowe family, who came down from Fruitland. "We got a goat for a refugee family, we bought a blanket, and then we bought activities for children that are going through cancer treatments."

The vending machines allow people to choose unique ways to help all the different charities with multiple price points.

Every donation makes a positive impact on someone's life, with 100 percent of the donations going to the charity of choice. Sullivan says the Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell provides the best spot in the valley to raise money.

"Caldwell and Indian Creek is an amazing place, and we just love being down here," said Sullivan. "The people are great, and this is the season of giving. People come down here to not only enjoy the festive spirit and the space, but also the festive spirit of giving."

The Light the World Giving Machines will be in Caldwell through December 15 before moving to the Village in Meridian until January 1.

