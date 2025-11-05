Eric Phillips wins Caldwell mayoral race

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Tuesday evening, Eric Phillips upset incumbent Jarom Wagoner to win the Caldwell mayoral race.

Phillips, a veteran and longtime member of the Caldwell community, most recently worked with officials from the Caldwell School District to ensure student safety.

RELATED | Eric Phillips faces defamation suit after accusations in Caldwell mayor’s race

During his campaign, Phillips said his main focus as mayor would be to reestablish trust between residents of Caldwell and their local government.

During an interview with Idaho News 6, Phillips acknowledged ongoing issues with city leaders, saying, "We have a broken system and I'm willing to admit that."

Now, Phillips will be tasked with leading the city for the next four years as the municipality faces exponential growth and an increased need for services.

ALSO READ | Community celebration honors Farmway Village annexation milestone

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.