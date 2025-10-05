West Ada School Board candidates in District 3 share priorities ahead of election

MERIDIAN, Idaho — With Election Day just weeks away, West Ada School District voters will choose two new board of trustee members, including one in District 3, where educator Meghan Brown is challenging incumbent Angie Redford.

Brown, a parent, substitute, and frequent school volunteer, said her decision to run came from community concerns over inclusion.

“I was inspired to run, partly by the content policy, and partly by the community’s reaction to a lack of representation,” said Brown.

She says being active in local classrooms has given her a firsthand look at the district’s needs.

If elected, Brown said she plans to visit every school in her district each year and prioritize inclusion, “Our representative needs to be in the schools more."

“I want to make sure the district is promoting inclusion and that every student in the schools [they] feel included. And to really communicate with the parents that want to tell me anything they are considering about,” she said.

Redford, who has served on the board since 2020, said her focus remains on student performance and expanding Career and Technical Education programs.

“Anybody can put up a sign, that’s the easy part. And the hard part comes by putting in the hard work every day, and the proof is in the results, and we are outperforming our neighbors to the east by 11%,” said Redford. She said the district is working to offer more pathways for students after graduation.

“If they want to do a career right after high school, or they want to do college, or you can do both. I think West Ada is doing an excellent job of doing that,” Redford said.

Running on a fiscally conservative, parent-choice platform, Redford said she is proud of the district’s financial stewardship.

“In West Ada, for next year, our tax levy rate is going to be a $1.47 per $100,000 of assessed value. That means if you have a $500,000 home, then you’re only going to pay $7 for the entire year [in property taxes],” she said.

The League of Women Voters of Idaho will host a forum for West Ada trustee candidates at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Meridian City Hall.