Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodWest Boise

Actions

Construction worker rescued after falling into an open shaft

worker falls 1.png
Boise Fire
First responders help rescue a construction worker who fell into a shaft on-site.
worker falls 1.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department and Boise Police Department worked together to rescue a man who fell into an open shaft while working on a construction site on N. Lander Street yesterday.

worker falls 3.png
Worker standing near the entrance to an open shaft.

On-site construction crews helped to lift the worker partially out of the shaft before first responders arrived on scene.

According to a release from Boise Fire, their Tech Team safely lifted the man the rest of the way out using a rescue basket.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boise Fire thanks crews for a quick and safe rescue.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights