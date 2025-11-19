Construction worker rescued after falling into an open shaft

WEST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department and Boise Police Department worked together to rescue a man who fell into an open shaft while working on a construction site on N. Lander Street yesterday.
On-site construction crews helped to lift the worker partially out of the shaft before first responders arrived on scene.
According to a release from Boise Fire, their Tech Team safely lifted the man the rest of the way out using a rescue basket.
The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boise Fire thanks crews for a quick and safe rescue.