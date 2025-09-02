WEST BOISE, Idaho — A new, colorful addition is now complete at Redwood Park. Passage, a vibrant sculpture made of acrylic tiles designed to mimic stained glass and steel now stands as a centerpiece — using sunlight to splash bright colors across the park.

Jennifer Fisher and a few friends drove from Eagle to see the newly installed piece in person.

"We actually came for the exhibit," she said. "We love stained glass and it just looks so beautiful from what we saw. They did such a great job."

Fisher said she’s happy to see unique art installations like this come to life in local parks.

WATCH: Neighborhood reporter Brady Caskey talks to the artist and neighbors about Passage —

New ‘Passage’ sculpture brings a splash of color to Redwood Park

"It's so unique, and I think that that's really cool that they're taking the time to find ways to enhance the parks and attract more people," said Fisher.

The installation draws inspiration from West Boise’s history, once shaped by widespread apple orchards.

"So we developed a passage that was kind of reminiscent of that experience of walking through the rows of trees," said artist James Peterson.

Peterson explained that the acrylic panels are meant to mimic cathedral stained glass and cast shifting light patterns as the sunlight changes throughout the day.

"I really like the interplay of light and shadow, and I find it to be an easy way to attract people into the artwork. It's ever-changing. It's always dynamic," said Peterson.

The project took Peterson and his team about a year to complete from design to installation.

"That's an amazing experience to see it finally manifest, I'd say only shadowed by the experience of the community reacting to it in a positive way," added Peterson.

For many neighbors, Passage breathes new life into the beloved local park.

"I've shared it with family and friends, how this is amazing," said Amy Drew, who lives nearby.

"I think we really need to focus on the positive and bringing people together, and I think this does that," added Fisher.

You can see Passage for yourself at Redwood Park. The sculpture even features lighting that will create a colorful display at night.