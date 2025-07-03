Boise police arrest three suspects in connection to fatal shooting of 23-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Christopher Holloway on June 29.

James Martinez, 43, of Nampa, faces charges of Murder and being a Fugitive to Idaho. He was arrested on July 1 after police say they linked him to the shooting while investigating evidence found on N. Dalton Lane. Martinez, who has a confirmed warrant for a parole violation out of California, is being held at Canyon County Jail.

Kelli Woolum, 40, of Boise, was arrested on July 2 after police uncovered evidence linking her to the shooting. Woolum, who was in a relationship with Martinez, was charged with Criminal Solicitation to Commit a Crime and appeared in Ada County Court on Thursday. Reports suggest she and Holloway had a dispute prior to the shooting.

A third suspect, 63-year-old Tina Houlden, has also been arrested. Police allege that Houlden, related to Martinez, attempted to assist him in fleeing the scene. She was apprehended on July 3 and charged with Harboring a Felon, and subsequently booked into Ada County Jail.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the many community members who called in with tips during this investigation,” Boise Police Chief Chris Dennison stated. “Boise is a helpful and engaged community, and it’s this kind of partnership that helps us keep our city the safe and welcoming place we all value.”

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. on June 29, when police responded to reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of N. Dalton Lane.

Detectives are still seeking more information, particularly from anyone who might have surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident. If you have information, call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.