Neighbors voice concern over proposed West Boise rezoning near Comba Park

WEST BOISE, Idaho — A proposal to rezone a 2.2-acre property near Comba Park that could bring 45 new housing units is drawing concern from longtime residents.

"The developer is so frantic and concerned about trying to figure out what they could do, they don't stop to think if they should," neighbor Steve Redmond said.

Redmond and his wife, Karen, have lived in the neighborhood since 1986 and have watched the area grow. But they say the rezoning proposal may be the wrong fit for their neighborhood.

"The reason I'm feeling concerned is because the conceptual plot that they have right now. The latest one shows that they still are doing 45 units," Steve Redmond said.

The property is currently home to a single-family house, but the developer is seeking to rezone from R‑1C to R‑2, which would allow greater housing density. The preliminary concept calls for building 45 townhome-style units.

"There has been no real recognition of the impact that they have on the adjacent properties where we are," Steve Redmond said.

Neighbors say the 35-foot-tall maximum building height would be much taller than surrounding homes, they also voiced concerns of increased traffic in the area and the strain that a lot of new residents might put on nearby Comba Park.

City of Boise The most recent conceptual site plan for the proposal.

"I would like to see less height on the buildings. I would like to see a density that doesn't exceed the current zoning and that also would limit the traffic impacts out here," said Gary Tubbs, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30+ years.

The developer declined an interview at this time but told Idaho News 6 the rezoning proposal is just the first step in the process and that the design details of the development are not finalized.

If the rezoning is approved, the design of the development will go through a separate approval process before being finalized.

"We don't have the luxury of single family everywhere but it's the density that is not appropriate to the neighborhood," said Karen Redmond.

What's next:

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to discuss and vote on the rezoning proposal at its public meeting Monday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.