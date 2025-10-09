Lawn technician details pros to blowing out sprinklers

As temperatures tumble this October, it's time for Idahoans to get their Fall to do list checked off. One of those seasonal tasks: Blowing out your sprinklers.

It's a common chore most residents with in ground sprinklers need to accomplish. The process usually takes 10-15 minutes but in the long run can save homeowners hundreds sometimes thousands in repairs.

Tagging along with a irrigation technician on Wednesday, he says that left over water can quickly cause issues in anyone's yard.

"Essentially this whole system has pressurized water in it right now and when it starts to freeze that water starts to expand and contract and essentially with crack your pipes," said Kurt Moyer, 10-year irrigation technician.

The first freezing days of the Fall season are coming soon and Moyer says that they won't create to much concern for pipe systems but the sooner the better when it comes to getting that excess water out of your system.