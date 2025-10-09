Boise native and NWSL star joins Athletic Club Boise ownership as stadium takes shape

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Renovations continue at Expo Idaho as crews make visible progress on the future home of Athletic Club Boise, Idaho’s first-ever professional soccer team, kicking off in 2026.

“You can see that they’ve leveled the pitch already, the drainage trench is done, and now they’re putting in the electrical trench all the way around the field,” CEO Brad Stith said.

Since revealing the club’s name back in June, crews have been busy renovating the old Les Bois Park; repainting bleachers, installing irrigation for the new turf, and remodeling the Turf Club into premium seating. The space is hoping to 'score big' with fans as a destination for soccer matches, concerts, and community events.

“Our concert stage will actually be all the way on the east side, in the center,” Stith said.

As progress continues on the field, the club is also expanding its leadership team, announcing Boise native and National Women’s Soccer League star Sofia Huerta as the newest member of its ownership group.

Huerta, who plays for Seattle Reign FC and holds the NWSL record for career assists, said joining Athletic Club Boise is a full-circle moment and a chance to give back to the community where her soccer journey began.

“When I heard that the USL was coming to Boise, I was very excited to be involved because it was really a way for me to give back to the community that’s given me so much,” Huerta said.

She hopes her involvement helps inspire the next generation of Idaho soccer players.

“I wish I would have had professional soccer in Boise when I was growing up,” Huerta said. “It’s so important for young players to have that in their backyard, and I’m very excited for March 2026.”

Athletic Club Boise plans to name a head coach in the coming weeks and will reveal its team jerseys in early December.

